Man Accused Of Robbing Owasso Walgreens Arrested

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a man wanted for robbing an Owasso Walgreens pharmacy at gunpoint back in January and they say the public helped

Twenty-eight-year-old Zachary Cox is in the Tulsa County jail on a $50,000 bond. 

Police arrested him Monday after a nearly month-long investigation. They say Cox admitted to robbing the Walgreens store at Highway 169 and 116th Street North on January 22.

Police say Cox told them he got away with only $70. 

1/22/2018 Related Story: Owasso Walgreens Robbed At Gunpoint

Following the robbery, police released a surveillance photo and say Cox was named by several members of the public.  One even reported seeing Cox driving home to Oologah that day wearing the same clothing.  Another caller said Cox confessed to being the robber.

Police served a search warrant Monday at Cox's home and found him with his infant son. They say Cox initially denied being the robber, but later confessed he'd burned the clothing he wore that day as well as the toy gun he used.

