Man Charged In Tulsa Liquor Store Robbery

A Tulsa man was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with a February 22 robbery that left the robber with a gunshot wound after the victims fought back during the robbery.

Tyrone Lee was charged February 27 in Tulsa County.

2/26/2018 Related Story: Woman Returns To Work Days After Traumatic Tulsa Liquor Store Robbery

Lee is suspected in multiple armed robberies in Tulsa and in the latest robbery, the victims, a mother-daughter duo, fought back and shot Lee several times when he tried robbing them and assaulted the mother, Tina Ring. But, Ring and her daughter, Ashley Lee, fought back and shot the robber.

Ring was left with seven staples in her head after Lee hit her. Ring returned to work Monday.