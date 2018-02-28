Gathering Place Playground Touts Zip Line, Pirate Ship

Five acres of fun await children at Tulsa's Gathering Place.

5th-grader Ariana Reagor, the Gathering Place Ambassador, gave News On 6 a personal tour of the Chapman Adventure Playground. And yes, there’s a mini zip line right in the middle of the park.

It's one of several highlights in the 5-acre playground.

"It has volcanoville which is for babies so they can safely play alongside their parents. Then they have Fairyland Forrest which is a network of small, little houses for 2 to 5-year-olds and then 5 and up can enjoy the big play towers. And All ages can enjoy the beautiful sensory garden,” said Ariana.

The sensory garden includes all sorts of interactive displays that allow kids big and small to explore sights and sounds.

The park is starting to feel real, as area students have been invited on special field trips to check out all the space. You won't believe your eyes.

The “Land of The River Giants” features wildlife indigenous to the Arkansas River like a giant paddlefish for kids to climb on and two herons that peak over the park.

There’s also the big play towers with a pirate ship, swinging bridges, and a loopty loop slide.

When asked her favorite part, Ariana said, “Oh my goodness, well everything is my favorite part. But it's going to be the zip line we just rode and of course the Loopty Loop Slide."

While News On 6 was there, students from Tulsa Legacy Charter School were on their field trip. They all seemed to love their visit and showed their enthusiasm for Tulsa's newest park.

The park is scheduled to open this summer with the hopes of kids reading two million books before then.

