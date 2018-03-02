New Lane Closures On Highway 412 Between Sand Springs And Tulsa

More lane closures on Highway 412 at the 65th West Avenue bridge as crews continue making repairs to the damaged bridge.

This after a truck carrying a crane crashed into the bridge back in November 2017.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the 65th West Avenue bridge itself remains closed during repairs. Meanwhile, on Highway 412, crews have now closed the right lanes of both east and westbound lanes until later this month.

The crash happened on November 16th, causing debris to fall down on the busy east-west highway.

Since then, workers have been closing various lanes to get that bridge repaired. ODOT says the current closures are keeping Highway 412 down to two lanes, but this weekend, they will be down to one lane open in each direction.

ODOT says drivers could expect significant during rush hour times. In addition, ODOT says the on and off ramps for east and westbound Highway 412 at 65th West Avenue will remain open during these lane closures.

The closed lanes are scheduled to be back open early Monday.