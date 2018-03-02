TPS Considers Renaming 4 Schools

The board of Tulsa Public Schools might rename four elementary schools, following the recommendation of a panel that researched namesakes for every building.

The four schools are named for Robert E. Lee, Andrew Jackson, Christopher Columbus and Jean-Pierre Chouteau. Each namesake has ties to slavery, according to research compiled by the district.

The school board will first vote on rescinding the names before convening small groups at each school to choose new names. The board will discuss it first in a meeting Monday night, but take no action, and could potentially vote to remove the names at a March 15th meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said “It’s likely that one could find some cause for concern with many of the individuals for whom our schools are named” but for now the district was “moving forward with only those names that are most problematic.”

"If a school building is named for someone who had an integral foundational role in shaping the systems, mindsets, and practices that hold communities back from the promise of equal rights and access to opportunity, we believe that it is in the best interests of our students to implement a name change," Gist said.

Parents were notified of the potential renaming in a letter from Gist Friday.

The report from the Community Advisory Council that researched the names is below.