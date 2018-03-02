Serial Arsonist Continues To Elude Bartlesville Firefighters - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Serial Arsonist Continues To Elude Bartlesville Firefighters

Posted: Updated:
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

The Bartlesville Fire Department is on the lookout for a serial arsonist who has set fire to more than a dozen vacant buildings and now to a vehicle. 

The fire department said they've had 16 related arsons in town since last July. 

1/24/2018 Related Story: Arson Suspected In Bartlesville House Fire

One neighbor said if those responsible aren't caught soon, someone could get hurt.

"It's just kind of odd that three people walked past and then the house catches on fire and now they're still doing it," said Arson Victim Franklin Boone. 

Franklin Boone said fires have been popping up all around his neighborhood, but in January it happened right in his backyard. 

"I seen three people cut across the street and they cut between my mailbox and this tree and went right up between the houses," Boone said, "ten minutes later, this house was on fire."

Boone isn't the only victim. Bartlesville Firefighters said 16 fires have been set in the same area of town since last July. Most involved vacant houses, but just last week firefighters said they believe the same serial arsonists set a car on fire.

"Every fire we're getting closer and closer to figuring out who did this. We do have some suspects we're looking at pretty hard as well," said Bill Hollander with the Bartlesville Fire Department. 

Hollander said they're starting to see a pattern.

"It's the same type of material that they're using. They're setting them in the same type of area and about the same time of day too. Usually about 5 to 7:00 in the morning," he said.  

Hollander said the department is close to finding those who are responsible, but he wants to leave them with this message. 

"Stop it. Before you yourself get hurt or you hurt somebody else. It may be unintentional but if you end up hurting or killing somebody else you're at fault and you're going to pay the price for that," he said. 
Hollander said if you see anything suspicious to contact them. 

These fires are still under investigation but they do have some leads on who could be responsible.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.