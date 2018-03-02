Serial Arsonist Continues To Elude Bartlesville Firefighters

The Bartlesville Fire Department is on the lookout for a serial arsonist who has set fire to more than a dozen vacant buildings and now to a vehicle.

The fire department said they've had 16 related arsons in town since last July.

1/24/2018 Related Story: Arson Suspected In Bartlesville House Fire

One neighbor said if those responsible aren't caught soon, someone could get hurt.

"It's just kind of odd that three people walked past and then the house catches on fire and now they're still doing it," said Arson Victim Franklin Boone.

Franklin Boone said fires have been popping up all around his neighborhood, but in January it happened right in his backyard.

"I seen three people cut across the street and they cut between my mailbox and this tree and went right up between the houses," Boone said, "ten minutes later, this house was on fire."

Boone isn't the only victim. Bartlesville Firefighters said 16 fires have been set in the same area of town since last July. Most involved vacant houses, but just last week firefighters said they believe the same serial arsonists set a car on fire.

"Every fire we're getting closer and closer to figuring out who did this. We do have some suspects we're looking at pretty hard as well," said Bill Hollander with the Bartlesville Fire Department.

Hollander said they're starting to see a pattern.

"It's the same type of material that they're using. They're setting them in the same type of area and about the same time of day too. Usually about 5 to 7:00 in the morning," he said.

Hollander said the department is close to finding those who are responsible, but he wants to leave them with this message.

"Stop it. Before you yourself get hurt or you hurt somebody else. It may be unintentional but if you end up hurting or killing somebody else you're at fault and you're going to pay the price for that," he said.

Hollander said if you see anything suspicious to contact them.

These fires are still under investigation but they do have some leads on who could be responsible.