Life Sentence Recommended In 2015 Tulsa Murder Case

A Tulsa jury recommended life without parole for a man convicted of murder.

After more than 10 hours of deliberations Saturday morning, a jury found 19-year-old Geomari Washington guilty on all counts for shooting and killing 35-year-old Curtis Clayton.

Tulsa Police said he's one of several masked men with guns who invaded Clayton's home in 2015.

Washington will be sentenced on April 13th.