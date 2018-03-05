Bomb Threat, Nearby Gunfire Investigated At Tulsa School

Tulsa Police are investigating a bomb threat at Nathan Hale High School and a report of shots being fired at an apartment complex near Hale Junior High.

Officer went to Hale High School at about 1:45 Monday afternoon to investigate the bomb threat. After officers had been there for a while, they received a report of someone shooting a gun near the junior high.

Officers said they believed the gunfire was in an apartment complex near the school, not actually at the school.