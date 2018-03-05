Parent Reaction To Shooting Near Nathan Hale H.S.

After receiving a report of a bomb threat, students were moved to the nearby Junior High building.

Tulsa Public Schools says police did a full sweep, but found no credible threat.

While students were walking back to the high school, police say someone walking along the road shot into a vehicle driving by. Two people in the car were hit.

Now parents, like Brad Thompson, are upset.

"There were kids on the football field when the shooting started," said Thompson. "I mean, it's ridiculous."

Thompson's son says it was chaos, and the kids thought someone was shooting at them.

TPS and the Tulsa Police Department say the shooting had nothing to do with the bomb threat, that the timing was a coincidence.

"Obviously there's an element of public panic," said Sergeant Adam Dawson. "When a school goes on lockdown, or something like that, but the reality is that this is just a coincidence."

Just last Wednesday students were also evacuated for a threat.

Thompson says, "I mean I'm a parent so, really, I'm upset."

Thompson says he called the school to find out what was going on, but no one would answer his questions.

As for the shooting victims, police say one was shot in the stomach and leg and the other was shot in the foot. They are expected to be okay.