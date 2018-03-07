Wildfires Still Burning Near Osage Hills State Park

Firefighters continue to fight wildfires across parts of Green Country Wednesday morning with one of the biggest fires located at Osage Hills State Park west of Bartlesville.

Several fire departments have been involved in that effort and continue to keep tabs on the fires. The Pawhuska Fire Department said they've had crews out overnight. Bartlesville and Ochelata firefighters, along with Washington County Emergency Management, are monitoring the area Wednesday.

Smoke is still rising in Washington County, but emergency managers said it's looking a lot better than Tuesday. There is a sea of charred land along Highway 123 near County Road 2075.

Emergency teams said the cooler weather and calmer winds help slow the spread of the fire.

A PSO spokesperson says 25 poles burned in the wildfires, so right now, crews are working to replace those poles. The utility says 24 customers are without power but it should be restored by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, firefighters had their hands full because of strong northerly winds. The Osage Hills Fire Department says more than 1,000 acres have burned in and around the state park.