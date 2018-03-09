Police Identify 15-Year-Old Boy Shot To Death In Tulsa

Tulsa Police have identified the teenager shot and killed Thursday at the Apache Manor Apartments. Tommy Leigh Thompson was killed at the apartments at 2496 North Marion.

"We do not have a motive for this murder," said Homicide Sergeant David Walker.

Police are looking for 18-year-old Marcus Herron, who also goes by the names of Marques Herron and Marcus Hill. They say he uses two dates of birth, 2/28/2000 and 2/27/2001.

3/8/2018 Related Story: Police Identify Man Sought In Fatal Tulsa Shooting

Police believe he shot the victim after an argument around noon Thursday. Police also believe the suspect has a 9 mm handgun and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marcus Herron, also known as Marcus Hill, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596 2677.