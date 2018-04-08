TPD Identifies City's 10th Homicide Victim

TPD has identified a man who was found dead in his driveway Saturday.

Police say 50-year-old Howard Thompson was found dead after being shot in his driveway Saturday around 6 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (918)596-2677, the Homicide Tip Line at (918)798-8477, or email homicide@cityoftulsa.org.