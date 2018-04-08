OHP Finds Car Involved In Trooper Rollover Crash

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have found the black Dodge Charger involved in a rollover crash with a patrol car.

The Charger was found Sunday night around 9 p.m. in Pittsburg County.

Investigators said a trooper was in pursuit of the car when the crash happened on Highway 75 and 81st Street South near Tulsa Hills Saturday morning.

Reports said an arrest has been made.

