Jenks Head Football Coach Allan Trimble Retirement Announcement

Jenks High School Head Football Coach Allan Trimble is set to announce his retirement today.

The announcement will happen next to the stadium named for him. Coach Trimble retirement will end a 22-year career at Jenks.

News On 6 has learned Trimble will officially step down on June 30th.

4/10/2018 Related Story: Jenks Football Coach Allan Trimble To Announce Retirement

Jenks Public Schools says they will now conduct a search for his replacement.

Coach Trimble has guided Jenks to 13 state championships and set multiple 6A state records. He has won several awards and was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.

One year later, Coach Trimble announced he had been diagnosed with ALS.

In a statement, Coach Allan Trimble says:

Jenks "needs someone who is more capable of giving the time and energy our players deserve. I look forward to watching this team accomplish great things in the future."

Coach Allan Trimble's announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and you can watch it live on NewsOn6.com and on our Facebook page.