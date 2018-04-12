'I Steal. I Don’t Kill,' Says Man Arrested For Tulsa Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

'I Steal. I Don’t Kill,' Says Man Arrested For Tulsa Homicide

Posted: Updated:
Missing suspect, Dameon Leathers. [Tulsa Police] Missing suspect, Dameon Leathers. [Tulsa Police]
Homicide victim, Howard Thompson. Homicide victim, Howard Thompson.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man in the Tulsa County jail in connection with a Tulsa homicide said he is innocent.

Lloyd Clemons said he’s a thief, not a killer. He said when he and his friends got to Howard Thompson’s house, he was already dead.

Sawyer: “How do you know Howard Thompson?”
Clemons: “I don't know him.”

Clemons, 27, said he stopped by the casino while he was out, won some money and then left.

Investigators said Thompson, a man who would be found dead just hours later in the driveway of his family's home, was in the same casino that day.

"I never knew he was in there. I never knew to look for him. I never knew what he had," Clemons said.

Clemons said he went to the Morning Star Apartments after the casino, and, once it got dark, ended up at Thompson's house.

4/10/2018 Related Story: One Arrested In Tulsa's 10th Homicide, 2nd Suspect Still Sought

"We actually went to steal from the house, but I didn't kill nobody," Clemons said. "We was all told that the house was empty."

Clemons said he had already started taking things from the house when his friend realized there was a body in between two cars in the driveway.

"He was dead when we got there," he said. "I'm like, ‘Man, let's go.’ Truck broke down right there."

Investigators said the truck led them to Clemons and his friend Dameon Leathers, two men investigators said killed Thompson while trying to rob him.

4/10/2018 Related Story: Broken Down Truck Leads Tulsa Police To Homicide Suspects - One Arrested, Other On The Run

Clemons said he has been stealing for years but said the people that have watched him grow up know he is not a killer.

"It ain’t worth it. It ain’t worth it, me going to prison all my life just ta, you know what I am saying? Kill you to take something. It ain’t worth it," he said. "Everybody know what I do. I ain’t like I hide what I do. I done been to jail for what I do too many times…I steal. I don't kill."

Police are still looking for Leathers and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.