Even though the Oklahoma Education Association ended the school shutdown last week, many teachers say they're not done fighting.

The OEA ended the walkout after 9 days of protesting but hundreds of educators say they have no plans to return to class unless more funding is approved.

They plan to return to the Capitol this week to continue to lobby their lawmakers.

