OHP Identifies Man Killed In Semi Rollover On Creek Turnpike

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the man killed when a semi rolled over in Broken Arrow.

OHP says the driver of that semi, Michael Benninghoven of Tulsa, died in the crash on the Creek Turnpike at Aspen.

Troopers say the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday when the truck missed a curve and rolled over into the center median.

No other vehicles were involved.