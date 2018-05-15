Amber Alert Issued By Tulsa Police For Missing 7-Year-Old - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Amber Alert Issued By Tulsa Police For Missing 7-Year-Old

Hafza Hailey and Taheerah Ahmad [Tulsa Police] Hafza Hailey and Taheerah Ahmad [Tulsa Police]
Tulsa Police photo of vehicle similar to 2005 Lexus RX300 Tulsa Police photo of vehicle similar to 2005 Lexus RX300
TULSA, Ok -

Police issue an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old girl Monday evening.

Tulsa Police are looking for Hafza Hailey, who went missing from the 500 block of Mohawk Boulevard  at around 8 p.m.

Hafza was last seen wearing an ankle-length peach dress and is described to be wearing a puffy ponytail and gold bracelets on her wrist. 

The suspect is 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad, and is said to be Hafza's biological mother.  Ahmad has curly black hair with gold highlights. She is believed to be driving a black 2005 Lexus RX3, with an Oklahoma paper tag, number UD-4967. Police say Ahmad may be driving a blue Ford sedan.

Authorities say Ahmad stabbed her 11-year-old daughter and then set her home on fire.  The 11-year-old is in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital.

5/14/2018 Related Story: Mother Suspected Of Stabbing One Child, Abducting Another, Tulsa Police Say

If you have any about Hafza Hailey and or Taheerah Ahmad call 911.   

