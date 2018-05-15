Amber Alert Issued By Tulsa Police For Missing 7-Year-Old

Police issue an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old girl Monday evening. Tulsa Police are looking for Hafza Hailey, who went missing from the 500 block of Mohawk Boulevard at around 8 p.m.More >>
Police issue an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old girl Monday evening. Tulsa Police are looking for Hafza Hailey, who went missing from the 500 block of Mohawk Boulevard at around 8 p.m.More >>
Tulsa Police believe a mother is responsible for stabbing her 11-year-old child and abducting her 7-year-old.More >>
Tulsa Police believe a mother is responsible for stabbing her 11-year-old child and abducting her 7-year-old.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on