Tuesday Court Hearing Set For Mom Arrested After Tulsa 'Amber Alert'

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa mother accused of stabbing one of her daughters and kidnapping another is scheduled for an appearance in a Tulsa courtroom Tuesday. 

Taheerah Ahmad, 39, remains in the Tulsa County jail where she is charged with one count of assault and battery with intent to kill, two counts of child neglect and one count of first-degree arson. 

Ahmad sparked an Amber Alert on Monday, May 14th, after running away with her youngest daughter.  This happened after police say she tied up the two older children with duct tape and stabbed one of them more than 50 times.

Police say she then lit the house on fire before running away with her youngest daughter.  Her daughters are 11, 9 and 8 years old. 

According to the police officer who interviewed Ahmad after the arrest, she said "she found the two oldest daughters more difficult to handle than her youngest." 

If you would like to donate clothes, toys and other necessities to children, you can drop those off at the Children's Academy Center at 2829 South Sheridan.

Monetary donations can be taken to the FOP Credit Union at 10110 East 11th Street. 

