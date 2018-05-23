Body Cam Video Shows Arrest Of Mother Accused Of Stabbing Daught - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Body Cam Video Shows Arrest Of Mother Accused Of Stabbing Daughter

Body cam image of the arrest of Taheerah Ahmad. Body cam image of the arrest of Taheerah Ahmad.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Body cam video shows the arrest of the woman police say stabbed her daughter more than 50 times then took one of her other daughters, leading to an Amber Alert.

Taheerah Ahmad didn’t put up a fight when police found her after a more than 12-hour search.

Police say she stabbed her 11-year-old daughter, leaving her in critical condition.

They say she then tried to set the house on fire before taking off with her youngest daughter, which prompted a statewide Amber Alert.

Ahmad faces multiple charges, including assault and battery with intent to kill.

