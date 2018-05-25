Police Arrest Two Broken Arrow Teens Connected To Several Tulsa Carjackings

Police say they've arrested two teens responsible for several carjackings in Tulsa.

Officers arrested the two 16-year-old boys from Broken Arrow Thursday after responding to a shots fired call on North Louisville.

News On 6 first brought you this story on Wednesday, May 23rd after police say the two teens tried to carjack an elderly man at a library.

Investigators say the man was able to chase them off.

5/23/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Man Stands Up To Would-Be Carjackers



Then on Thursday, May 24th, police say the two teens assaulted a 66-year-old woman and stole her car.

Police say both teens were booked into the Tulsa County jail on several armed robbery complaints.