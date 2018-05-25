Armed Civilian Praised For Stopping OKC Gunman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Armed Civilian Praised For Stopping OKC Gunman

Posted: Updated:
Two people were shot at Louie's Restaurant on Lake Hefner Thursday night. Two people were shot at Louie's Restaurant on Lake Hefner Thursday night.
Dennis Will Dennis Will
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An armed citizen is being praised for stopping a gunman at a popular Oklahoma City restaurant. Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot at Louie's Grill and Bar Thursday night. Two others were hurt. 

Police said the suspect, a white male between 18 and 20 years old, was killed in the parking lot. He was wearing protective earmuffs and eye goggles that are usually worn at a shooting range. Police said he began shooting right during the dinner rush, and it was a civilian who brought it all to an end. 

Dennis Will says his daughter Natalie Will and 12-year-old granddaughter Niah were walking into Louie's Bar & Grill Thursday night for a birthday party, when a gunman opened fire, reports CBS News' David Begnaud.   

"She's still pretty shook up," Will said. "Evidently the shooter was in the tree line, and they were both shot by the front door."

5/24/2018 Related Story: 2 Shot At Louie's On Lake Hefner; Suspect Killed By Armed Citizen

Will says his daughter was grazed by a bullet, and his granddaughter shot. Natalie Will told CBS News they ran and hid in the restaurant bathroom with three other women until the shooting was over. 

Police say about 100 people were inside Louie's when the shooting began and more than a dozen police cars swarmed the scene. The account of the shooting given by Oklahoma City police, seems to differ from the Will family.

"When the suspect leaves the restaurant, the civilian pulled out his handgun and shot the suspect and he killed the suspect," Capt. Bo Mathews of the Oklahoma City Police Department said. 

5/24/2018 Related Story: Witnesses React To Shooting At Louie's On Lake Hefner

Police are calling that civilian a hero, and crediting him with saving lives. Dennis Will said he is grateful the civilian was there.

"I would love to congratulate him, give him a big hug," Will said. 

Twelve-year-old Niah is out of surgery, and the police said she is expected to survive. We asked police whether the armed civilian had a license to carry his weapon. Police said they did not know, but were looking into it. The police do not believe the mother and daughter were targeted.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.