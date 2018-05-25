Police Identify Shooter After Incident At Louie's On Lake Hefner

Police have released information about Thursday night's shooting at a restaurant at Louie's on Lake Hefner.

Alexander C. Tilghman, 28, of Oklahoma City, was identified as the shooter in Thursday evening's shooting that left four people injured, police said.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Louie's, 9401 West Lake Hefner Drive. Police received reports of a shooting inside the restaurant.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the shooter dead outside of the restaurant. The shooter was shot outside of the restaurant by two civilians. The civilians were identified as Juan Carlos Nazario, 35, and Bryan Wittle, 39.

Police said three people, two female children and one adult female, were shot by the shooter identified as Tilghman. All three shooting victims are in good condition and are expected survive, police said.

A fourth person was also injured during the shooting. The adult male reportedly fell and broke his arm during the altercation. He is in good condition.

The restaurant group that runs Louie's released the following statement Friday morning:

It is with heavy hearts we report there was a shooting at Louie's Bar & Grill on Lake Hefner on Thursday, May 24 around 6:30 p.m. We are very thankful for our first responders, who secured the scene very quickly. Victims of the incident were rushed to OU Medical to be cared for, and OKCPD has reported that they are expected to survive.



At every Hal Smith Restaurant, the safety of our guests and employees is our utmost concern. We are extremely thankful the situation didn’t escalate further, and that injuries were not more widespread. However, our hearts are with the wounded during this incident. We will continue to support our guests and families in any way we can during this difficult time, and we have a counseling team standing by for any employee or customer that may request those services. Louie’s Lakeside will be closed on Friday, May 25, 2018.



The shooter’s motive is unknown. This identity is not yet confirmed, and he was found deceased at the scene. The incident is under further investigation with the OKCPD. We recommend visiting OKCPD for more information on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

