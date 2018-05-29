Murder Suspect Tops Tulsa’s Most Wanted List - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Murder Suspect Tops Tulsa’s Most Wanted List

Justin Render. [Tulsa Police Department] Justin Render. [Tulsa Police Department]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A murder suspect is at the top of Tulsa’s “Most Wanted” list.

Tulsa Police are looking for Justin Render. He’s accused of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jeremy Woodfork.

Police said Woodfork was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in the 3300 block of North Garrison on May 8, 2018.

They said Woodfork was driving when another vehicle passed him and a passenger leaned out of the window and started shooting at Woodfork.

Police believe Render was driving the suspect vehicle. They have not identified the gunman.

Redner, 24, is described as a black man with black hair and eyes. Police say he’s about 5-feet-11-inches tall and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or leave a web tip here.

