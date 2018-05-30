Search Continues For Escaped Muskogee County Inmate

Muskogee County officials are still searching for an inmate they say escaped from Jess Dunn Correctional Facility Tuesday.

Officials say 46-year-old Mark H. Riffey escaped while cutting grass around 2 p.m. in the area of Old Taft Road and 134th St. North.

Riffey is currently serving time for child abuse, kidnapping, rape, assault and battery on a police officer, and domestic abuse.

The Sheriff's Office says it is still heavily patrolling the area and responding to any suspicious circumstances in the area.

Sheriff Rob Frazier said that the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office will continue to assist D.O.C with whatever assistance is needed until Mark Riffey is found.

If you have seen Mark H. Riffey or have any information about Riffey's whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office at 918-687-0202.