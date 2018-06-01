Deputies Identify Tulsa County Homicide Victim - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Deputies Identify Tulsa County Homicide Victim

Posted: Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Darius Hatfield is in jail after deputies say he shot his girlfriend, Patricia Duff at their home.

6/1/2018 Related Story: Sand Springs Man Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaint

Deputies said after interviewing the suspect for hours and talking with relatives and neighbors, they've determined the shooting was not an accident. 

Tulsa County deputies arrested Darius Hatfield after they say he shot his girlfriend Patricia Duff in their home in western Tulsa County. 

"Like any family, they have ups and downs," said friend David Middleton. 

David Middleton knows the couple and said he just had dinner with them last week. He didn't sense any problems between the two. 

"And they were getting along real well and so I thought everything was just hunky-dory. But evidently, they had some kind of squabble," Middleton said. 

Deputies say the two were arguing inside the home when two witnesses asked them to take it outside. 

Hatfield called 911 and said he was trying to grab the gun from Duff when it went off. 

"Initially the boyfriend had claimed that they were sort of arguing over a gun in the midst of a fight and that he had accidentally shot his girlfriend in the face," said Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. 

But Roebuck said after interviewing the suspect, relatives, and friends his story isn't adding up. 

"We believe it was an intentional act as opposed to an accident," Roebuck said. 

Duff was 73 years old.

Friends and neighbors describe her as "sweet."

"She was always friendly with me," Middleton said. 

Deputies learned the argument may have been about the future of the couple's relationship. 

"Some of her relatives have indicated that she was wanting to end the relationship," Roebuck said.

While deputies say it's unclear if the couple had domestic violence issues, they encourage anyone who may be in a troubled relationship to reach out for help. 

For more information on domestic abuse and violence, you can visit DVIS.org or fsctulsa.org 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.