Prosecutors Surprised By Guilty Plea In Wagoner County Teen's Murder

Joshua Herrington. [Wagoner County Sheriff's Office] Joshua Herrington. [Wagoner County Sheriff's Office]
Brennon Davis. Brennon Davis.
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Prosecutors preparing for the trial of a grisly murder of a 15-year-old boy in Wagoner County were surprised when a suspect entered a guilty plea.

In January 2017, Wagoner County investigators found the body of Brennon Davis riddled with bullets and burned.

“We didn’t sleep for 24 hours. We were on this, and I was there with them. And when that missing person’s report came in from the town of Okay, I got a sick feeling in my stomach,” Sheriff Chris Elliott said.

Investigators arrested Joshua Herrington and Cody Thompson for the murder.

While investigators were preparing for Herrington’s trial to begin next week, they were surprised when they got a call from the defense saying he was pleading guilty.

Elliott said, “He's plead to life, and I think that’s really powerful.”

“A plea to life in a murder case is generally rare,” said District Attorney Jack Thorpe. “It helps us now focus on the other co-defendant, Cody Thompson. And we look forward to taking him to trial.”

Thompson’s trial is scheduled for the fall.

Investigators said the motive of Davis’ murder may involve some sort of plan to rob a bank that Herrington and Thompson had talked about to Davis. They believe the two may have killed Davis to keep him quiet.

Elliott said, even with Herrington's guilty plea, the motive is still under investigation.

He said while it doesn't bring their son back, he hopes to give the family answers.

"I just hope, through our investigation, that there is going to be some closure to this case for the family," he said.
Davis’ father said nothing will bring his son back but he hopes they'll finally find out why he was killed.

