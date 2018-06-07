Family Of Sand Springs Shooting Victim Shares Their Story - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Family Of Sand Springs Shooting Victim Shares Their Story

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Patricia Duff died when deputies say her boyfriend, Darius Hatfield, shot and killed her. Hatfield committed suicide in jail earlier this week.

06/07/2018: Related Story: Sand Springs Murder Suspect Dies After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Her daughter Rosetta wants everyone to know, her mom was a strong person and meant the world to her family

"Any life she touched it was with love no matter who it was. My mama loved everybody and she did what she could for everybody," said Rosetta.

Deputies say her boyfriend Darius Hatfield shot and killed Patricia last week at their home in Tulsa County. Friends and neighbors described her as "Sweet". Her daughter Rosetta says it’s a difficult situation, but with the help of her family, she's working through it.

"We're making it through it in love, just like mama would've wanted, just like mama would have wanted," said Rosetta.

Duff’s mother was born in Cleveland, Oklahoma, and meant the world to her kids and grandkids. She says she feels like her mother is now in a better place.

"Right now I feel like my mamas out of bondage I feel like she was held in bondage and she's out of bondage, and I feel like everything were going through I feel like god's had his hand in it".

Duff says she hopes people remember her mother as a kind and caring person, and as someone who celebrated life every single day no matter what was happening around her.

"I've never heard people say anything bad about my mama. My mama taught us to find humor and love through any situation".

A funeral for Patricia Duff is Saturday and her daughter says she also wants to extend condolences out to Hatfield’s mother.

