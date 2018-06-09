Tulsa Tough Enters 2nd Day Of Competition - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Tough Enters 2nd Day Of Competition

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Saturday marked day two of the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. Racing shifting to the News On 6 front yard here in the Brady District.

Races have been going on all day with the women's pro final starting at 6:50, followed by the men's final at 7:55.

There were plenty of fireworks last night in the Blue Dome Criterium. With just four laps to go in the women's pro race, a crash wiped out eight racers.

Samantha Schneider avoided the crash and made a move on the final lap to take home the victory. It's her second Tulsa Tough win in three years.

In the men's final, the Elevate KHS cycling team swept the podium, with Sam Bassetti winning gold and Scott Law, last year's winner, coming in third.

06/08/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Tough Taking Over Downtown This Weekend

06/08/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Tough Not Just For Professionals

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bixby Girl Bitten By Dog For Second Time

    Bixby Girl Bitten By Dog For Second Time

    A little girl from Bixby is recovering after being bitten again by the same dog she was bitten by last summer.

    More >>

    A little girl from Bixby is recovering after being bitten again by the same dog she was bitten by last summer.

    More >>

  • EMSA Issues Heat Alert

    EMSA Issues Heat Alert

    Heat Alert Issued In Tulsa After At Least 6 Heat-Related Calls, EMSA SaysHeat Alert Issued In Tulsa After At Least 6 Heat-Related Calls, EMSA Says
    Heat Alert Issued In Tulsa After At Least 6 Heat-Related Calls, EMSA SaysHeat Alert Issued In Tulsa After At Least 6 Heat-Related Calls, EMSA Says

    As Tulsa Tough rolls on, EMSA has issued a medical heat alert. Officials say that medics have responded to eight heat-related calls Saturday. 

    More >>

    As Tulsa Tough rolls on, EMSA has issued a medical heat alert. Officials say that medics have responded to eight heat-related calls Saturday. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.