Tulsa Tough Enters 2nd Day Of Competition

Saturday marked day two of the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. Racing shifting to the News On 6 front yard here in the Brady District.

Races have been going on all day with the women's pro final starting at 6:50, followed by the men's final at 7:55.

There were plenty of fireworks last night in the Blue Dome Criterium. With just four laps to go in the women's pro race, a crash wiped out eight racers.

Samantha Schneider avoided the crash and made a move on the final lap to take home the victory. It's her second Tulsa Tough win in three years.

In the men's final, the Elevate KHS cycling team swept the podium, with Sam Bassetti winning gold and Scott Law, last year's winner, coming in third.

