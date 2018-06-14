Tulsa Murder Suspect To Stand Trial

A Tulsa man who was 17 when he was accused of murdering a father of two will be going to trial.

Court records show after a preliminary hearing Wednesday, the judge decided there is enough evidence for Phazon Scott to stand trial for first-degree murder.

In November of last year, Scott is accused of murdering Michael Lewis, who was the father of two of Scott's half-siblings.

Police said Phazon Scott shot and killed Lewis during an argument inside a relative's house.