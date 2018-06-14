City Of Bartlesville Announces Storm Debris Disposal Options

Just days after severe storms caused damage in Washington County, the City of Bartlesville is announcing what residents can do with storm debris.

6/13/2018 Related Story: Bartlesville Residents Cleaning Up After Morning Storm

They can take it to a dumping site on west highway 60 just east of the Green Country Rodeo Arena.

That's open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday until June 23rd.

Or city crews will pick up storm debris at the curbs of storm-affected areas starting next Monday.