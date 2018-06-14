Sequoyah County Softball Coach Indicted On Child Porn Charges

A former Sequoyah County softball coach who was arrested on child pornography charges has been indicted after a months-long investigation.

Ryan Offineer is charged with sexual exploitation of children and for having material involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators say in 2013 he persuaded a minor to have sex with him. They say he also had images of child pornography. Offineer was a girls softball coach in Muldrow.

