Family Still In Shock After Oklahoma Teen Drowns At Lake Tenkiller

A Muskogee family is grieving tonight after 18-year-old Cody Hancock drowned in Lake Tenkiller.

"We'll make it I guess." Said Cody’s Cousin Brian Jones.

Cody's family says they are still in shock as they read condolence messages on social media about Cody's sudden and tragic death.

"Cody was a god fearing young man. He would do anything for anybody. He loved skateboarding. He took third place in a skateboarding competition out of 500 people.” Said Brian.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Cody Hancock jumped from a 15-foot cliff at the Burnt Cabin cliffs area into Lake Tenkiller around 8 o'clock last night. Their report says Hancock came back up but struggled and went back underwater. The OHP says swimmers tried to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

A dive team from the Cherokee Nation Marshals found his body this morning in about 11 feet of water.

Family members have set up a Go Fund Me Page to help pay for Cody's funeral.

