Bullets From OHP Involved Shooting Hit Tulsa Woman's Home

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving one of their troopers.

OHP says they tried to make a traffic stop on Highway 169 near Admiral around 11:15 last night but the man got out and took off running. A trooper got into a fight with the man and ended up shooting him.

Ashley Nummerdor says bullets from last night's shooting went through her living room window and garage door.

"How did I sleep through all that?" said Ashley. "My dogs usually bark at everything and they didn't even react to it or anything like that so. Not until they started banging on my door."

Troopers blocked off the area for several hours while processing the scene. Nummerdor says she got more than 30 phone calls from concerned friends and family who realized where the shooting happened.

"I know that my roommate and a couple of friends were worried that something did happen because when I wasn't answering the phone, the police had everything blocked off and I had no idea what was going on." Said Ashley.

OHP says there were drugs and a handgun on the scene but they did not say if the man had the gun on him when he was shot.

"There was flashlights all in my face and the longer I was up and the more they were telling me what they were doing, my heart did start racing." Said Ashley.

Family members of the man who was shot told News On 6 they were not allowed to see him and were forced from the hospital.

Saint John released a statement, saying in part:

"After an initial safety lockdown, our physicians updated the patient's family members of his condition. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement, the patient, and those who are part of the patient's care during the patient's time at our facility."