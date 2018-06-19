Bixby Hires Attorney Over Fight With PSO's Wind Catcher Transmission Lines

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education approved changing the names of two of its elementary schools at its meeting Monday evening.More >>
The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education approved changing the names of two of its elementary schools at its meeting Monday evening.More >>
The City of Bixby says it will take legal action to prevent PSO's Wind Catcher project from going through their city. The council voted Monday to hire an attorney to argue before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission that it should deny PSO's application for pre-approval of the Wind Catcher Energy Project.More >>
The City of Bixby says it will take legal action to prevent PSO's Wind Catcher project from going through their city. The council voted Monday to hire an attorney to argue before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission that it should deny PSO's application for pre-approval of the Wind Catcher Energy Project.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!