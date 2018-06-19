Bixby Hires Attorney Over Fight With PSO's Wind Catcher Transmis - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bixby Hires Attorney Over Fight With PSO's Wind Catcher Transmission Lines

BIXBY, Oklahoma -

The City of Bixby says it will take legal action to prevent PSO's Wind Catcher project from going through their city.

The council voted Monday to hire an attorney to argue before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission that it should deny PSO's application for pre-approval of the Wind Catcher Energy Project. 

The utility wants to build transmission lines from the Oklahoma panhandle to eastern Oklahoma, but those lines would go right through Bixby, which many homeowners are against.

Information about the Wind Catcher Energy Project.

