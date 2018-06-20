Suspect In Elderly Tulsa Man's Murder Trimmed Trees For Victim - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Suspect In Elderly Tulsa Man's Murder Trimmed Trees For Victim

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa homicide detectives were able to track down and arrest the man they said shot and killed an elderly man during a burglary.

Detectives said the investigation took a lot of twists and turns, but the suspect's name was mentioned very early.

Investigators learned Rick Davison worked for a tree trimming company 80-year-old Jim Rosenlieb paid to do work at his home. They say Rosenlieb's family mentioned his name to detectives.

6/19/2018 Related Story: Police Arrest Man For Shooting Death Of Elderly Tulsa Resident

"Information had been building since the day of the murder actually. His name came up fairly early on," Sergeant Dave Walker said.

Officers arrested Davison at the Meadows Apartments near 31st and Garnett and booked him into jail late Tuesday night.

Investigators said they believe Davison broke into Rosenlieb's home and shot and killed him during a struggle.

Walker said everyone at the Tulsa Police Department was determined to solve the case.

"Department-wide, this has been a good effort and I think it's a good ending for everybody," he said.

Davison is facing first-degree murder and burglary complaints, and another possible charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Davison is being held without bond.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.