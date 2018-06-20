Suspect In Elderly Tulsa Man's Murder Trimmed Trees For Victim

Tulsa homicide detectives were able to track down and arrest the man they said shot and killed an elderly man during a burglary.

Detectives said the investigation took a lot of twists and turns, but the suspect's name was mentioned very early.

Investigators learned Rick Davison worked for a tree trimming company 80-year-old Jim Rosenlieb paid to do work at his home. They say Rosenlieb's family mentioned his name to detectives.

"Information had been building since the day of the murder actually. His name came up fairly early on," Sergeant Dave Walker said.

Officers arrested Davison at the Meadows Apartments near 31st and Garnett and booked him into jail late Tuesday night.

Investigators said they believe Davison broke into Rosenlieb's home and shot and killed him during a struggle.

Walker said everyone at the Tulsa Police Department was determined to solve the case.

"Department-wide, this has been a good effort and I think it's a good ending for everybody," he said.

Davison is facing first-degree murder and burglary complaints, and another possible charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Davison is being held without bond.