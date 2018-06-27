Medical Marijuana Applications Coming July, State Health Department Says

Oklahoma is the 30th state along with the District of Columbia to legalize the use of medical marijuana.

This after voters approved State Question 788 in Tuesday’s election.

Oklahoma's Interim Health Commissioner said implementing the legalization of medical marijuana is going to be a process so don't expect to be able to go get a license today.

Voters approved the measure to legalize medical marijuana by a vote of 57

percent to 43 percent. That's a difference of about 122,000 votes.

The State Health Department said they won't be accepting applications for medical marijuana until August 25th.

News On 6 talked with several people who celebrated at Circle Cinema Tuesday night who said they are thankful State Question 788 passed so it can help their loved ones get the help they need.

"Many Oklahomans that I know have moved from this state and left to go to Colorado and taken their child just so they can take care of that problem specifically," said supporter Shawn Jenkins.

On the other side, some opponents say they don't feel like this was the right call.

"I feel like there's not enough restriction on how much people can have and use," said opponent Terrie Gressett.

The State Health Department said application information and needed requirements will be available July 26th.