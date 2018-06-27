Medical Marijuana Applications Coming July, State Health Departm - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Medical Marijuana Applications Coming July, State Health Department Says

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma is the 30th state along with the District of Columbia to legalize the use of medical marijuana.

This after voters approved State Question 788 in Tuesday’s election.

Oklahoma's Interim Health Commissioner said implementing the legalization of medical marijuana is going to be a process so don't expect to be able to go get a license today.

Voters approved the measure to legalize medical marijuana by a vote of 57
percent to 43 percent. That's a difference of about 122,000 votes.

The State Health Department said they won't be accepting applications for medical marijuana until August 25th.

News On 6 talked with several people who celebrated at Circle Cinema Tuesday night who said they are thankful State Question 788 passed so it can help their loved ones get the help they need. 

"Many Oklahomans that I know have moved from this state and left to go to Colorado and taken their child just so they can take care of that problem specifically," said supporter Shawn Jenkins. 

On the other side, some opponents say they don't feel like this was the right call.

"I feel like there's not enough restriction on how much people can have and use," said opponent Terrie Gressett. 

The State Health Department said application information and needed requirements will be available July 26th.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.