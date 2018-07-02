Friends, Neighbors React To Mannford Father’s Murder, Daughter’s - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Friends, Neighbors React To Mannford Father’s Murder, Daughter’s Arrest

PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Neighbors and friends say the murder of a Mannford man has rocked their small community.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say James Starkey was murdered inside his home.

“It’s a very quiet community and to think of something like that happening down here is just unbelievable,” said neighbor Rene Freeman.

Freeman lives just a block away and says she knew Starkey.

Pawnee County deputies say the Starkey’s daughter, Jennifer Starkey, is under arrest for his murder.

7/2/2018 Related Story:  OSBI: Daughter Suspected In Father's Death Near Mannford

Investigators say she stabbed her dad and then cut herself on the neck.

Deputies say she has a history of mental illness and they’ve been called to the home in the past.

“I think that any kind of incident like this is tragic, no matter what the circumstances are,” said Amy Peele, a friend of Jennifer Starkey.  “What I want people to know is the other side of Jennifer.”

Peele says she’s in disbelief and this isn’t the person she’s come to know.

“It’s like my heart’s hurting and I’m trying not to cry because Jennifer, she’s really an awesome person,” she said.

Freeman says she never expected any of this to happen in their small town.

She says, “You would never imagine something like this would have happened.  I’ve never heard anything bad about those folks.”

Jennifer Starkey is in a Tulsa hospital now, but will be booked into jail once she’s released.

Her bond is set at $1 million.

