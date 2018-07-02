Takeover-Style Robbers Suspected Of Hitting Multiple Tulsa Busin - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Takeover-Style Robbers Suspected Of Hitting Multiple Tulsa Businesses

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are on the hunt for a group of armed men accused of terrorizing Tulsa businesses.

The most recent robbery happened Monday morning at a Daylight Donuts on West Edison near Gilcrease Museum Road. The whole thing was caught on camera.

Manager Setiawati Lim and her son were inside when Lim said the masked armed robbers barged in, drew their guns and demanded cash.

"Somebody, like, put the gun on me and I was like, "What is happening?’ And they said, ‘Get down,’” Lim said. "I get down and I just pray and call my name to Jesus."

Video shows one of the masked men points a gun at Lim.

Robbery Sergeant Brandon Watkins said this is one of four robberies in just the last week by the same group.

"It's the same M.O. A lot of the same clothing. There are a lot of similarities in there," Watkins said.

Detectives said the group robbed a Dollar General off 46th Street North, one off of North Harvard and another on North Peoria.

Watkins said the takeover-style robberies are very dangerous because, eventually, someone is bound to get hurt, or worse.

"These guys are acting so wild, eventually something is going to happen," Watkins said. "They put her on the floor, you can literally see her praying and begging for her life the entire time she's down there, so it was a scary thing."

But Lim said she won't be bullied. In fact, she went right back to selling donuts after she called the police.

"My son said, ‘Mom, you should close." And I said, ‘No. Why should I close,’" Lim said.

Lim said the men took all the cash from the register, cash from her wallet and a credit card.

If you know anything about any of the robberies, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
