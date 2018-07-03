Deadline This Week To Apply For Director Of Medical Marijuana Authority Position

Oklahoma Department of Health is looking for someone to lead the state authority in charge of medical marijuana.

The job was officially opened the day after the primary, but time is running out to apply. The person hired will help oversee the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

The job duties include everything from advising the commissioner of the OMMA to developing and implementing policies and rules.

Leaders say they don't want to waste time when it comes to implementing medical marijuana in the state.

We do know that the state Board of Health is supposed to considering rules to govern the OMMA at a meeting on Tuesday, July 10th.

The Oklahoma Health Department says application information and requirements for those seeking a medical marijuana license will be available by July 26th. And applications for the director position are being accepted until July 5th.