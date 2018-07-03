Deadly Talihina Shootout New Information

Photo of Bradley Webster in 2010 from Department of Corrections.

We have new information about a deadly Talihina shootout that happened in May.

The McAlester News-Capital reports that an informant tipped Talihina police that Bradley Webster had stockpiled weapons and that he planned to go on a shooting spree inside Talihina’s City Hall.

Webster died in a gunfight with troopers who were serving a warrant.

Four troopers were injured in the gunfight and a downtown Talihina building caught fire.