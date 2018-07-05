Tulsa Police Looking For Gunman That Injured 15-Year-Old In Tulsa Drive-By

Police are looking for the gunman who took aim at a teenager in a drive-by shooting.

The 15-year-old victim is recovering in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said they expect the 15-year-old to survive, but, she's not able to talk right now, so detectives are working with very little information.

07/05/2018 Related Story: 15-Year-Old Tulsa Girl Shot In The Chest

A couple hours after midnight, April Phillips said her children's friend came back to her house after celebrating the Fourth of July there.

"Between those loud boom, boom, boom, fireworks, and the gunshots, you couldn't tell the difference," she said.

Phillips said the 15-year-old girl told her son she thought she'd been shot near her shoulder. He called 911.

"Thank God he did because that's what saved her, right here on my porch," said Phillips.

Police found a bullet casing just outside the house near 56th Street North and Garrison Court.

Phillips said she's not sure exactly where the girl went after leaving her house.

When she came back hours later, she wasn't able to say much.

"She was out of breath. She said a car had rolled by and I guess she thought they was shooting roman candles out of the car, but they wasn't. They was shooting a gun out of the car," Phillips said.

Sergeant Dave Walker said, at this point, he doesn't think the shooting was random, adding the teenager may know who shot her.

"It could turn out that it's kids playing with guns and they shouldn't be and it's an accident. So be it. But you need to come forward and tell us that,” Walker said.

Phillips said she's known the girl since she was four and has faith she'll be okay.

"It's just about her pulling through, and when she do, she'll be able to talk and tell and point who did that to her," Phillips said.

Police said they plan to talk to the teenager Friday.

If you have information about the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.