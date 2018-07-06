Police: Two Men Working Under Tulsa Highway Bridge Injured In Crash

Two construction workers suffered injuries after a crash on Highway 75 under the Peoria Avenue bridge Friday morning.

Police say the two workers were in a basket working on the underside of the Peoria bridge when a southbound semi drove by and clipped the basket.

Officers got the call at around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the semi was in an open lane of traffic, when the truck's trailer clipped the basket. One worker fell 15 feet to the highway pavement below. EMSA took both men to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident closed the southbound lanes of the highway while officers investigated.

Police say the semi driver stopped after the crash and officers don't believe he did anything wrong