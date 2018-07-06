Equipment, Truck Stolen From Claremore Special Olympics Team Recovered

Tuesday, someone stole a truck belonging to the Claremore Wildcats Special Olympians.

The truck had all kinds of equipment in it as well as athletes' personal information.

That truck was found Friday with everything still inside, though the truck was beat up, and returned to the team.

There's no word yet on any arrests.