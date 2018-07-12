Driver Injured When Car Hits Parked ODOT Truck On Tulsa's IDL

The driver of a 2006 Chrysler 300 was seriously injured after a crash early Thursday on the northwest corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Michael Taylor was northbound when his car struck an unoccupied ODOT barrier truck being used to protect a damaged guardrail at the Highway 75/412 split.

The crash shut down several lanes of the IDL for over two and a half hours.

The same area was the scene of a Thursday, June 28th crash of a tanker truck which overturned, damaging the guardrail and spilling roofing tar on the highway.

The OHP says Taylor was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Troopers say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.