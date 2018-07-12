Field Trips Not Canceled For Locust Grove Boys & Girls Thanks To Donations

Field trips for the Locust Grove Boys & Girls Club will not be canceled thanks to the kindness of others.

After thieves stole the money raised for the trips sometime during the July Fourth weekend, people jumped into action to help the organization.

The Tulsa Zoo is giving the kids a free field trip and private donations are helping buy the kids school supplies to ease the financial burden on families.

The director told News On 6’s Tess Maune that she is appreciative for the generous donations saying, “For all the bad, good prevails.”

This was the second burglary at the same office in two years. The first time, thieves stole computers, gaming systems and tools.

Cameras were set up, but they didn’t capture video of who broke in the second time.