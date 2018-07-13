Mannford Chase Suspect In Custody

U.S. Marshals arrested Joshua Caudill in Tulsa on Friday near the Osage County line. Caudill is accused of attempting to run over a Mannford Police Officer after a police chase.

Caudill admitted to running from police, using meth, and letting out a passenger, who also had warrants, during the chase.

He denied trying to run over the officer and said he didn’t know the officer and K-9 were standing out in the field.

U.S. Marshals say they were able to ping Caudill’s cell phone, which narrowed down their search.

According to Mannford Police after the officer evaded being run over he fired seven shots at Caudill’s truck. Police say one of the officer’s bullets grazed Caudill’s right ear.

Caudill is now in Police custody.