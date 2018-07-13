Lawsuits Arise From Rules Surrounding Oklahoma Medical Marijuana - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Lawsuits Arise From Rules Surrounding Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Program

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma's new medical marijuana program is now the subject of two lawsuits. 

7/13/2018 Related Story: Lawsuits Filed Against State Health Department Concerning Medical Marijuana Rules

The first, filed by a pro-marijuana advocacy group, sues the state, Governor Fallin, and five members of the state health department.

The lawsuit stems from newly passed limitations on the state's medical marijuana program.

The state health department issued a 75-page list of regulations and provisions earlier this week but Green the Vote, along with a Tulsa business owner, is fighting back.

“These actions we believe nullifies what the Oklahoma Department of Health did,” said attorney Ronald E. Durbin II. 
 
Green the Vote and Tulsa Businessman Kenneth Wogoman filed a lawsuit because they believe five board members violated the open meetings act when they approved amendments to the Medical Marijuana Control Program. 
 
"Those amendments … create prohibitions and roadblocks into the implementation of 788," said Durbin.  
 
"On Tuesday, the board voted 5-4 to approve the ban on the sale of smokable marijuana products. The five members who voted to ban them are mentioned in the lawsuit.
 
"We believe we have evidence that there were behind the scenes negotiations and discussions," Durbin said.  

The other amendment requires a pharmacist be on-site at dispensaries, which can only be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
 
“Pharmacies are open on Sundays. Walgreens and other pharmacies are open 24/7,” said Durbin.  
 
The lawsuit also claims some of the members of the board have "a personal financial interest" to the matters being considered.

Because they believe they violated the open meetings act by discussing these amendments prior to the meeting, they say those members should be punished. 

"We'd ask them to act just as they've acted against all those patients that needed medical marijuana and did it in violation of the laws in the state of Oklahoma," said Durbin.  

The group said they did not file this lawsuit to stop or slow down what has already been done. 

“People voted for it as written,” said Wogoman.  

“We are going to get our law back. We are going to get our law back,” said Chip Paul with Oklahoman’s for Health. 

State Question 788 will take effect on July 26th and the Health Department will begin taking applications for licenses on August 25th. Green the Vote is also encouraging people to sign a petition to put recreational marijuana on the ballot this November as well.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.