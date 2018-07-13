Tulsa Bank Robbery Suspect Faces Charges

The man suspected of robbing a bank and leading officers on a wild chase is now facing charges.

A federal grand jury charged Mark Jones with bank robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Last week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jones robbed the Commerce Bank at Utica Square before leading Tulsa police and state troopers on a chase.

7/13/2018

That chase ended with a textbook PIT maneuver by a state trooper and the suspects' SUV crashing on I-44.

Jones suffered only minor injuries in the crash.