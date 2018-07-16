NORDAM Enters Multi-Year Agreement With Finland's Largest Airline

There are new developments for a Tulsa company that’s facing layoffs, furloughs, and job reassignments.

NORDAM is announcing a new agreement with Finland’s largest airline, Finnair.

The Tulsa aerospace company has been hired to overhaul an airplane engine component.

Work is already underway at NORDAM’s Europe Limited station.

The agreement is four years long.